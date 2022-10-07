Look: Al Michaels' Question For Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral Tonight

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit had a hilarious exchange during the Colts-Broncos game on Thursday night.

The game has been terrible to watch from a fan perspective and Michaels surely noticed that. However, he also said that it could be good because it's still entertaining.

"Sometimes a game can be... so bad, it's almost good. You know what I'm saying?" Michaels asked.

That led to Herbstreit having a great response before Matt Ryan threw his second interception of the night.

"No! I'm not feeling that just yet over here!" Herbstreit said.

So far, there have only been 15 total points scored (all field goals) as the Broncos are up by three (9-6) in the fourth quarter.

It's been a slugfest all night long with hardly any exciting plays. The sooner this game ends, the better off most fans will be.

This contest is currently being shown on Amazon Prime Video.