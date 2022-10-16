Look: Alabama Appears To Tip Tennessee's Game-Winning Field Goal

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 01: Tennessee Volunteers place kicker Chase McGrath (40) kicks an extra point during the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Ball State Cardinals on September 1, 2022, at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It looks like we were just fingertips away from potential overtime in Knoxville.

On Chase McGrath's game-winning field goal to give Tennessee its first win over Alabama since 2006, an Alabama player appears to get a hand on the ball to alter its flight.

But it wasn't enough.

Fans tried to get a look on social media.

"I need a 4K view to see if this was tipped or not," one user said.

"A better clip!!" another tweeted.

"YOU LOVE TO SEE BAMA LOSE," replied Jason Russell.

"Is anyone else seeing 47 get his hand on that kick?!" a fan asked. "And it still went through!"

An unbelievable finish on Rocky Top and one that they won't soon forget. This instant classic will replay in the minds of Vols fans for years to come.