Look: Alabama Fan Refuses To Accept Georgia Won National Title

One Alabama fan hasn’t taken Monday’s National Championship loss to Georgia all that well.

Fred from Alabama called into Paul Finebaum’s show on Thursday afternoon and refused to acknowledge that Georgia beat Alabama fair and square.

“When you have two 1,000-yard receivers off your ball team, they didn’t beat a good ball team and if anybody from Georgia thinks that they’re the number one team, that’s horse,” Fred said.

Finebaum went on to vehemently disagree with Fred and even went as far as saying that he needs help.

Fred From Alabama has entered the chat…and he's refusing to acknowledge Georgia's victory in the CFP Championship pic.twitter.com/sCulzJLBxX — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 13, 2022

Jameson Williams got hurt during the contest and blew out his ACL, plus Alabama was also without John Metchie after he suffered the same injury last month.

Despite those injuries, the Crimson Tide was leading the Bulldogs 18-13 in the fourth quarter before the latter took over.

Georgia made it 19-18 off a beautiful Stetson Bennett throw and then scored two more touchdowns, one of them being a pick-six off Bryce Young which iced the game.

Georgia then went on to win its first title since 1980.

Fred shouldn’t feel too terrible considering he’s witnessed six national titles since Nick Saban became the head coach.