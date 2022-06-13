Look: Alabama Fans Not Happy With Ohio State's Schedule

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for an eight yard touchdown during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Alabama fans are furious after taking a look at Ohio State's football schedule this upcoming season.

One Crimson Tide fan in particular outlined the vast differences between Alabama's and Ohio State's schedules this upcoming season on a message board.

Here's what that fan has to say:

"I see Ohio State starts the year off with 5 consecutive home games and does not play on the road until October 8th. In contrast Bama will have already played at Texas and at Arkansas.

"After Ohio State's first road game October 8th they get a bye week and does not play on the road again until almost November. By that point Bama would have played: at Texas at Arkansas at Tennessee before Ohio State plays their second road game.

"During week 11, after Ohio State would have just played at Northwestern for their 3rd of 4 total road games all year,, Bama will be at Ole Miss, just a week after playing LSU in Baton Rouge.

"Just a huge contrast on the challenge of going through the year umblemished, especially when it is capped off in week 14 against Georgia in the SEC Championship.

"I just thought playing 5 consecutive home games to star the year and not playing a road game until October 8th (and 2nd road game on October 29th) was quite surprising."

Ohio State gets to play five straight home games before its first road game on Oct. 8 against Michigan State. Its next game on the scheduled? Another home game vs. Iowa.

However, the schedule toughens up in the second half of the season. The Buckeyes play Penn State, Northwestern and Maryland on the road and host Indiana and Michigan.

What are your thoughts on Ohio State's schedule later this fall?