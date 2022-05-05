Look: Alabama Fans React To Ex-Player's Harsh Comment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Agiye Hall #84 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is defended by Christopher Smith #29 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday, former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall had a tough message for the Crimson Tide fanbase.

"One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave,” Hall told Horns247. “Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches. They’re all connected, which is a good thing."

Of course, his comments are rubbing some Alabama fans the wrong way. They flocked to social media to suggest that he might hear some negative comments from Longhorns fans if he makes a mistake.

"Yeah man, go drop touchdowns like you did in Crimson and see how fast Longhorn Nation turns on you," one fan said.

"Wait until to play for Texas and make one wrong decision," another fan said.

"LOL except when you go 5-7 or not live up to the annual over hyped expectations," said a third fan.

Alabama and Texas face off against each other during the 2022 season in a massive non-conference showdown.