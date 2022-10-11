Look: Alabama Football Star Posts A Cryptic Message

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama DB Eli Ricks posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story ahead of this weekend's game vs. Tennessee after limited playing time since transferring from LSU.

In his story, Ricks shared a photo of himself in a Tigers uniform soundtracked by the song "Test & Recognise" by Seekae. With the lyrics:

I know what to do

Then come back for you

The Bama star's post definitely got some reaction from the CFB world.

"We good you chose your side," a fan replied.

"I know him going to Bama was terrible but I would take him back anyways," an LSU fan said.

"Grass ain't always greener," another laughed.

"Man better ask for forgiveness if he trynna come back now lol."

"We could sure use him i know that!!!!" another commented.

Ricks also deleted all things Alabama off of his social media pages.