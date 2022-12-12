Look: Alabama Football vs. Basketball Stat Is Going Viral

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - JANUARY 29: General view of the Alabama Basketball sign prior to the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum on January 29, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

It's rare to see Alabama's men's basketball team ranked higher than its football team but that's the world we're living in right now.

The Alabama men's basketball program is currently the fourth-ranked team in the latest AP poll, while its football program is the fifth-ranked team in the latest AP poll.

Even though this is extremely rare to see, it shows how good both programs have been this season. Nick Saban led the football program to a 10-2 regular-season record while Nate Oats has the basketball program off to an 8-1 start.

The only loss that the basketball program has suffered thus far has been against UConn.

The program is looking to make new ground this season. The Tide have never advanced to the Elite Eight at the NCAA Tournament but with the way they're playing right now, they have a great shot.

We'll see if this can stay the same heading into next year.