One thing about Nick Saban and Alabama, they’re going to land the nation’s best players.

On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide welcomed one of the top transfers in the country, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs arounds his decision on Twitter, captioning a video, “[Roll Tide Roll].”

Gibbs entered the transfer portal after a breakout sophomore season with the Yellow Jackets. The RB finished third in the nation in all-purpose yards for 3-9 Tech. GT closed their season with a 45-0 shutout loss that saw Gibbs leave the ball game early with an undisclosed injury.

On the season, Gibbs ran for 746 yards and four touchdowns, adding 465 receiving yards and 589 yards on kick returns. He finished with 1,800 all-purpose yards and earned second team AP All-American honors.

Gibbs announced his decision to enter the transfer portal one day after the firings of three Georgia Tech assistants. Now the do-it-all athlete is headed to Tuscaloosa to suit up for Nick Saban’s Alabama squad.