Did an Alabama football player announce that he is quitting the team following Saturday’s win over Mississippi State?

That’s what it looked like on social media.

Agiye Hall, a freshman wide receiver, was a standout performer in Alabama’s spring game. However, the freshman wide receiver has yet to make a big impact on the field in the regular season. Hall, a Florida native, has just one catch for 10 yards on the season.

Following Saturday’s win over Mississippi State, Hall tweeted – and then deleted – a frustrating message about his status.

“Yeah nah, calling it quits,” he wrote.

Alabama WR Agiye Hall shared his thoughts on the game tonight… pic.twitter.com/tgFq4En385 — Garrett Franks (@garrett_franks) October 17, 2021

There doesn’t need to be too much interpreting of that message. Hall was clearly upset following Saturday’s game – perhaps due to a lack of playing time or another reason – and he tweeted about quitting the team.

However, the freshman wide receiver quickly deleted the tweet, so perhaps he’s thought better of his future.

Alabama improved to 6-1 on the season with Saturday’s blowout win over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide throttled the Bulldogs, 49-9.