Look: Alabama Players React To The Nick Saban Controversy

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Nick Saban put himself in the center of the firestorm after making salacious allegations in a public event Wednesday night.

Alabama's head coach claimed Texas A&M "bought every player" from this year's recruiting class. He also alleged that Jackson State paid $1 million for a player, believed to be Travis Hunter. He even suggested that "it was in the paper" despite no evidence to validate those claims.

While Hunter and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders both laughed at Saban's remarks, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher angrily denied those claims in a passionate press conference.

Throughout the day, Crimson Tide players such as Dallas Turner, Henry To'oTo'o, Kyhree Jackson, Jamil Burroughs, and Malachai Moore supported Saban on Twitter.

At least the players are still on Saban's side, as not too many people are defending him outside of Tuscaloosa.

They'll have their coach's back when the Crimson Tide host the Aggies on October 8.