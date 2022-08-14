Look: Alabama Releases Highlights From Fall Camp Scrimmage

An Alabama Crimson Tide football helmet during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alabama once again enters the college football season as the heavy national title favorites.

And if Sunday's highlight clip posted to the Crimson Tide's Twitter account is any evidence, that reputation is well-earned.

Obviously, it's just the preseason... but Nick Saban's squad looks the part.

The reel got some reaction from fans on social media.

"#RollTide."

"Gibbs a cheat code.." a fan replied. "This like KD joining the Warriors."

"Nahhh they gave Trae a cold ass walk intro," another commented.

"Football is near. Be still my beating heart."

"Jake Pope going to be dangerous," another tweeted.

September 3 can't come fast enough down in Tuscaloosa.