Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 13: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks at the scoreboard during the third quarter in the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times.

The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.

These close calls have led to some fans and media members criticizing the team but linebacker Will Anderson Jr. doesn't care about any of that. He's just focused on the task at hand.

“I think the guys, we do a really good job of not focusing on that stuff,” Anderson told Paul Finebaum (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “Because we’re the ones who have to go out there and play. We’re the ones going out there sacrificing our bodies doing what we need to do to win games. Every win may not be a win that’s a blowout. But at least we’re going out there and we’re working hard every week, our effort’s great."

They're now 6-0 heading into a massive matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers down in Knoxville this Saturday. College GameDay will also be in attendance at Rocky Top on Saturday morning.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.