Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart.

Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, college football fans reacted to the top-10 receiver in his class taking his talents to the ACC.

"How committed though like between 1-100 lol," a UFC fan laughed.

"Once a Knight always a Knight," another replied.

"Former Alabama WR Christian Leary will transfer to Georgia Tech, had committed to UCF," another account noted.

"Another HUGE WR threat next year on the flats! Welcome to the fam young man!"

"In a surprising twist, the Jackets pick up the commitment of the former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary. The former 4-star was previously committed to UCF," reported 247's Garrett Chapman.

A nice pickup for the Jackets.