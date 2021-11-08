Look: Alabama’s Message For Coach O Is Going Viral

LSU almost pulled off one of the biggest surprises of this past college football Saturday. However, Alabama was ultimately able to hold off the Tigers, 20-14.

In light of the game likely being Ed Orgeron’s last time manning the sidelines for LSU in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide gave the 60-year-old coach a sendoff in true SEC-rivalry fashion.

Bama’s official Twitter handle shared a poster that simply said “Seaux Long,” following the narrow win.

The injury-depleted Tigers and their lame-duck coach gave the Crimson Tide all they could handle before eventually falling to the now 8-1 Crimson Tide.

Heisman-hopeful quarterback Bryce Young was harassed all night. Alabama had no ground game to speak of. The team finished with just 6 rush yards on the game.

Heisman Favorites Heading Into Week 10 🏆 1. Bryce Young (Bama)

2. Kenneth Walker III (Michigan St)

3. C.J. Stroud (Ohio St)

4. Matt Corral (Ole Miss)

5. Kenny Pickett (Pitt) Full list: https://t.co/PpDtIgHV72 (via B/R’s @Kenyon19_BR) pic.twitter.com/irUors5h4o — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 4, 2021

Despite that, the sophomore was still able to pierce the LSU defense for 302 yards and two scores while completing 24-37 passes. One of which included a 58-yarder to Jameson Williams. The wide receiver finished the day with 10 catches and 160 yards.

The conference victory will likely allow Bama to leap over Cincinnati in the polls following a too close for comfort 28-20 win over Tulsa.

Coach Ed and LSU will look to drum up a win against Arkansas on Saturday. While Saban’s squad hosts lowly New Mexico State this weekend.