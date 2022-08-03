Look: Alex Bregman, Wife Reagan Share Big News

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros prepares for the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on July 26, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Just a day after being placed on the paternity list, Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, welcomed their first child.

The 28-year-old was a late scratch from the lineup on Monday night, and the following day, the Bregman's shared an Instagram photo of their son Knox Samuel Bregman.

The MLB's paternity list offers players three days away from the team, but after Reagan delivered the baby, it was back to work for dad.

The two-time All-Star returned to Houston's lineup for Tuesday night's home game against the Red Sox and delivered a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI and a run.

Bregman's baby boy racked up tens of thousands of likes on the photo-sharing app.

Alex and Reagan tied the knot in late 2020 and join a number of other members of the Astros family who are having children of late.