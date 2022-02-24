Look: Alex Honnold, Wife Announce Birth Of First Child

Alex Honnold and his wife, Sanni McCandless, announced the arrival of their first daughter.

The decorated rock climber, who starred in the Oscar-winning Free Solo, took to Instagram on Thursday to welcome June Honnold to the world. He shared a post written by McCandless.

McCandless said she had an unplanned C-section, and June wasn’t breathing when she came out on February 17. Thankfully, the newborn is doing much better after initially going into intensive care.

“Since then, June has been making a tremendous recovery,” McCandless wrote. “She was quickly weaned off her ventilator and the doctors think she’s going to be just fine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Honnold (@alexhonnold)

The couple shared photos with June, whom they hope to take home “very soon.”

“It’s been an intense week, but we’re incredibly grateful for every moment with her plus all the amazing staff who took care of her. And also thank you to our family and friends for all the support this week.”

Known for his daring climbs, particularly his unprecedented free solo ascent up Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan in 2017, Honnold is no stranger to harrowing experiences. Yet that may pale in comparison to the scare he and McCandless endured over the past week.