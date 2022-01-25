Look: Alex Morgan Has 2-Word Message For NWSL

Alex Morgan continues to be a lead figure in the push for player’s rights in the National Women’s Soccer League.

As the league enters its 10th season of operations, the NWSL Players Association has handed over its final proposals for the first collective bargaining agreement in league history. With just seven days before Season 10 begins, there is still no contract in place.

Morgan, a superstar player for the Orlando Pride, took to Twitter with a two-word reaction to this CBA push.

“#contractnow,” she wrote.

“Since March 2021, we have negotiated in good faith with the NWSL to secure the first CBA in a US professional women’s soccer league. We are now 7 days from the start of Season 10 with no contract in place,” a statement from the NWSLPA reads. “The NWSL and Board of Governors have our final proposals and can vote to agree to a contract that values and protects us as players and moves the league in the direction we all know it deserves to go.

“It is time, NWSL. #ContractNow.”

If the NWSL does not agree to this CBA, players will reportedly not show up to their respective clubs for the first day of 2022 preseason, per Meg Linehan of The Athletic. If the NWSL and Players Association are unable to come to an agreement, this would be the first CBA-related work stoppage since negotiations began in 2020.

The 2022 preseason will begin on Feb. 1.