Look: Alex Morgan Has 3-Word Message For US Men's Team

FRISCO, TX - OCTOBER 17: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States celebrates her goal against Canada in the CONCACAF Women's Championship final match at Toyota Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The U.S. men's national team is preparing to embark on its 2022 World Cup journey.

On Wednesday evening, the team announced its official 26-man roster for the international tournament.

USWNT superstar Alex Morgan took to Twitter to react to this announcement.

"Let's do this!!!" she wrote.

The American team will kickoff its Group B schedule with a matchup against Wales on November 21 in Qatar. In addition to Wales, the United States' group includes England and Iran.

Group play will go from November 21-29. The top-two finishers from each group will advance to the knockout stage from December 3-18.

Morgan and the USWNT claimed victory in each of the last two women's World Cups. The men's team has never claimed a World Cup title.

Morgan will no doubt be locked in as her male contemporaries compete in this year's highly-anticipated tournament.