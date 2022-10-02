Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To NFL Touchdown Celebration

FRISCO, TX - OCTOBER 17: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States celebrates her goal against Canada in the CONCACAF Women's Championship final match at Toyota Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There were a bunch of touchdowns scored in today's big NFL game in London between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. But one touchdown celebration had USWNT star Alex Morgan especially interested.

After scoring the first touchdown of the game for the Vikings, running back Alexander Mattison celebrated in a way that was fit for the venue: By sitting down with a cup of tea.

Morgan took some added interest in that touchdown celebration, calling it a "TeaD" after sharing a clip of Mattison's big play.

That sort of celebration is familiar to Morgan, who famously did one very similar a few years back.

During the 2019 FIFA World Cup semifinals in France, Alex Morgan scored the game-winning goal with a 31st minute strike against England. Morgan decided to rub it in The Lionesses faces by posing with a spot of tea to signify her accomplishment.

Morgan and the USWNT went on to beat the Netherlands in the World Cup Final to secure their second World Cup title in a row. She earned Silver Boot honors for scoring six goals during the tournament.

Much like Morgan in 2019, Mattison and the Vikings got the W at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today.

The Vikings booted a 47-yard field goal to take the lead with 29 seconds remaining. The Saints got close enough for a 61-yard attempt as time expired, but it double-doinked off the goalpost for a 23-20 Vikings win.