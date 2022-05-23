Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To Significant College Honor

FRISCO, TX - OCTOBER 17: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States celebrates her goal against Canada in the CONCACAF Women's Championship final match at Toyota Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The awards and accolades keep pouring in for USWNT superstar Alex Morgan. The latest big one comes from her own alma mater.

This week Morgan received the Mark Bingham Award for Excellence in Achievement by Young Alumni from the California Golden Bears soccer team - her former college team.

Morgan wasn't available to accept the plaque from the school. Women's head coach Neil McGuire, who previously coached Morgan in college, accepted the award on her behalf.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan thanked her alma mater for the honor. She also thanked McGuire for being able to accept it for her:

"A huge honor. Thank you Neil for being there on my behalf!"

In four years at Cal, Alex Morgan scored 45 goals in 67 appearances. She helped the Golden Bears reach the NCAA Tournament four years in a row and was a finalist for the prestigious Hermann Trophy as well.

Morgan accomplished all of that while playing for the USWNT youth and senior teams throughout college.

In the 12 years since making her debut for the senior team, she has won just about every accolade possible - an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups, an NWSL Championship, a Division 1 Feminine title and a Champions League title.

The next World Cup will be in 2023 and Morgan is expected to play a big role in bringing a third straight title to the U.S.

Her trophy cabinet must be full by now.