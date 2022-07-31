Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To The Brittney Griner News

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

The sports world continues to speak out in support of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner, who was detained in Russia for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the airport, has been in custody overseas for several months.

The former Baylor Bears star is currently in trial, where she is expected to be found guilty.

This week, TIME magazine released its newest cover, with Griner featured front and center.

Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan re-posted the cover on her Instagram Story, showing support for the WNBA star.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes who has spoken out in support of Griner.

Griner's trial is expected to wrap up this week, though the United States is attempting to trade for her.