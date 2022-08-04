Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To The Brittney Griner Ruling

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

In the hours since the news broke, fellow athletes, celebrities and even President Joe Biden have all released statement in support of Griner.

United States Women's National Team star Alex Morgan weighed in on the sentence as well. Morgan shared the joint statement put forth by the NBA and WNBA.

"#WEAREBG," she said.

Alex Morgan Instagram

President Biden has already called on Russia to release Griner.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden said. "It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

A potential prisoner swap was put on the table by the White House last week. In the reported swap, the United States would release convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.