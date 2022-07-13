Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To Troubling Canadian Soccer News

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Canadian superstar soccer player Christine Sinclair voiced her displeasure with Canada Soccer.

Earlier in the week, an article highlighted a monetary agreement that was allegedly made without the players' involvement. According to Sinclair, the men's and women's soccer teams aren't getting the pay they deserve.

While the article made waves across Canadian media, it didn't really make an impact in the United States. However, United States Women's National Team star Alex Morgan is doing her best to change that.

Following Sinclair's message, Morgan took to social media to show her support.

"I stand with the Canada Women's players. They deserve so so so much better. This ain't it @CanadaSoccerEN," she said.

It's unclear if Sinclair's message will have the impact intended, but support from one of the most famous soccer players in the world can't hurt.

Both the United States and Canada will play in the World Cup in just a few months.