Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To US National Team Roster

(Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

On Monday, the U.S. national women's team roster became finalized.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski announced on Monday that 23 players will represent the USA in Mexico at the 2022 Concacaf W Championship.

As expected, Alex Morgan made the cut.

“Since we were last together in April, we’ve been evaluating a lot of games and hours of video and have had extensive conversations among the coaching staff to arrive at this 26-player roster for the Colombia games and the final 23 for qualifying,” said Andonovski, via U.S. Soccer. “As usual, the players don’t make these decisions easy, but we feel this is a roster that can accomplish all of our goals over the four weeks we will be together for what we hope will be seven successful games.”

Morgan can't wait to get back out there with her teammates.

Take a look at what she has to say about the new U.S. team.

"So excited to be back with my gals!," she said.

The return of Morgan and also Megan Rapinoe makes the U.S. a clear favorite.

These rosters mark the return of two of the USA’s most decorated veterans in forwards Alex Morgan (190 caps/115 goals) and Megan Rapinoe (187/62), both of whom have two World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal on their resumes and both of whom last played for the USA in October of 2021.

The U.S. will play two matches vs. Colombia before departing for Mexico.