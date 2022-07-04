Look: Alex Morgan Ready For U.S. Game Monday Night

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan is ready to go.

Tonight, the U.S. will take on Haiti in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET. It will be aired on CBS Sports Network.

Morgan is getting psyched up for the match.

"Game 1 concacaf W Championship here we go!," said Morgan.



Take a look.

Morgan, alongside Megan Rapinoe, will be tasked with leading the U.S. women to victory.

"These rosters mark the return of two of the USA’s most decorated veterans in forwards Alex Morgan (190 caps/115 goals) and Megan Rapinoe (187/62), both of whom have two World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal on their resumes and both of whom last played for the USA in October of 2021," U.S. Soccer said in a statement. "Team captain Becky Sauerbrunn also returns after having missed the April friendlies while recovering from a knee injury. Sauerbrunn, with 202 caps, Morgan and Rapinoe are by far the most capped players on the roster. World Cup and Olympic veteran defender Emily Sonnett also returns after missing the April friendlies due to a rib injury suffered in the NWSL."

Catch the action on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET.