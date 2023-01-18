Look: Alex Morgan Reveals Special Gift She Bought Herself

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States of America celebrates after winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan was back in action for the USWNT yesterday, scoring a goal in their first game of the year in a 4-0 win over New Zealand. But Morgan might have gotten something even more special to start the year 2023.

In a new feature for GQ, Morgan revealed that she recently bought herself a special ring that has the word "Mama" on it. She said that it symbolizes how proud she is to be the mother of her daughter, Charlie.

"I believe I got this for myself for Mother's Day. It's just a reminder that life is so much more than what you do for a living, or anything else. My daughter means everything to me."

Fans on Twitter were incredibly happy to see how devoted Morgan is to motherhood. Some are crossing their fingers that Charlie follows in the footsteps of her famous mother.

"One thing abt alex morgan is i freaking love the way she is with charlie. Always a wholesome to watch xx," one user wrote.

"Charlie's Mom stays cool. #CharliePlaysAfter," wrote another.

We're only a few months away from the 2023 FIFA Womens' World Cup too. This will be the first one that little Charlie will be able to see up close.

You'd better believe that Morgan will be doing everything in her power to be on her A-game for that one.