Look: Alex Morgan Shares Heartfelt Message For Serena Williams

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States of America celebrates after winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

With Serena Williams retiring after their 2022 U.S. Open, tributes and well-wishes are starting to pour in from some of the biggest names in sports. And another trailblazer in women's sports, Alex Morgan, is among them.

Taking to Instagram this week, Morgan posted a heartfelt message to the 23-time Grand Slam winner. With her daughter by her side, Morgan congratulated Serena on her career and thanked her for being a trailblazer for female athletes.

"You've given so much to tennis, and so much to womens sports. Thank you @serenawilliams," Morgan wrote.

Morgan's post is going viral with thousands of likes and comments of well-wishes to both the USWNT superstar and Serena Williams.

Alex Morgan was still a child when Serena Williams went pro and wasn't even in high school before Serena won her first few majors and an Olympic gold medal.

By the time Morgan started playing professionally in 2008, Serena already had over a dozen Grand Slams and a gold medal.

In the years since, Serena and Morgan have both cemented themselves as two of the all-time greats in their respective sports. Serena's accomplishments are well-documented, while Morgan is a two-time World Cup champion and an Olympic gold medalist.

Morgan and Serena both won gold medals together in London back in 2012.

But the final chapter of Alex Morgan's career is far from being written, while it appears that Serena is ready to close the book on her own.