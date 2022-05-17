Look: Alex Morgan's Daughter Had Question For LeBron James

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan's daughter had a funny question for LeBron James when he ran his Q&A on Monday night.

She wanted to know if the superstar player still hangs out with Bugs Bunny.

Here's the clever tweet:

It's a shame that James didn't answer it, but perhaps he didn't see it?

There's also a chance that James didn't want the world to know that he does hang out with bugs bunny.

James ended up answering a lot of other questions, including what the toughest part of his career has been. He confirmed that when he lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, he had to go back to the lab and sure enough, it worked.

He ended up winning four NBA Championships after losing that series in 2011.

Hopefully, Morgan's daughter gets her question answered when James does another one of these down the road.