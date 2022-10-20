Look: Alex Morgan's Halloween Costumes Are Going Viral

(Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

With Halloween just a few weeks ago, United States Women's National Team star Alex Morgan's social media post about her old costumes started going viral.

"You must like to dress as a soccer player for Halloween," the prompt on the video read. Just a few seconds later, she showed that to be very untrue.

In the video, she showed off a few of her past costumes: a unicorn, Eleven from Stranger Things, a United States Olympic gymnast and more.

Check it out.

Morgan hasn't revealed her costume for this year just yet, but there's still time for her to suit up like a soccer player.

Then again, she does that pretty much every day, so where's the fun in that?