Look: Alex Rodriguez, New Girlfriend Are Enjoying Vacation

We've seen Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett, his new girlfriend, courtside at a number of NBA games this spring.

The two found time to enjoy themselves outside of the country recently as well. TMZ Sports has photos of A-Rod and Padgett hanging out at a nightclub in Capri, Italy.

According to TMZ, the hotspot is named Taverna Anema e Core and it "looks like a swinging hot spot with live music and dancing."

Rodriguez and Padgett can be seen in the photos at the link below dancing and playing the tambourine.

Padgett, 25, is a former collegiate soccer player and current fitness model and bodybuilder.

She and the 46-year-old Rodriguez have been together for several months now.