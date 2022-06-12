Look: Alex Rodriguez, New Girlfriend Are Enjoying Vacation
We've seen Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett, his new girlfriend, courtside at a number of NBA games this spring.
The two found time to enjoy themselves outside of the country recently as well. TMZ Sports has photos of A-Rod and Padgett hanging out at a nightclub in Capri, Italy.
According to TMZ, the hotspot is named Taverna Anema e Core and it "looks like a swinging hot spot with live music and dancing."
Rodriguez and Padgett can be seen in the photos at the link below dancing and playing the tambourine.
Padgett, 25, is a former collegiate soccer player and current fitness model and bodybuilder.
She and the 46-year-old Rodriguez have been together for several months now.