Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 15: Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer.

The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well.

Padgett, who's been dating Rodriguez for a couple of months, documented the trip with a series of photos and videos on her Instagram account. While they enjoyed their time together, it seems like Padgett continued the vacation without A-Rod.

Over the weekend, she posted a new series of photos to Instagram. Padgett and a few friends spent some time in Ibiza as well.

Check it out.

Padgett, 25, is a former collegiate soccer player and current fitness model and bodybuilder.

She and A-Rod are certainly making the most of their summer.