Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 15: Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship.

The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months.

Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee competitor. 

This week, Padgett shared some impressive workout photos on Instagram.

That's one impressive physique. 

Rodriguez and Padgett have been linked together for several months now. 