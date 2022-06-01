Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 15: Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett.

Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.

Padgett, who is the Director of Nutrition at Doyle Sports Performance, keeps herself in excellent shape, as you can tell from her Tuesday Instagram post.

Padgett's post includes video of her performing several lifts, including lat pulldowns, tricep extensions and single-arm dumbbell rows.

"This lift is perfect for when you have access to a gym & plenty of time to train!!" the caption reads. "No cardio after- just 10 min on the stairclimber to warm up."

Pretty impressive.

A-Rod played over 20 seasons in the majors and is known for being a fitness junkie, but he might not be the most fit member of his current relationship.