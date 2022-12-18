Look: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reacts To The World Cup Final

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks on banning stock trades for members of Congress at news conference on Capitol Hill, April 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers have introduced the, Ban Conflicted Trading Act, which would prohibit members of Congress and senior staff from purchasing and selling individual stocks or serving on the board of a for-profit company. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The historic 2022 FIFA World Cup Final had people from all walks of life from around the world watching, enjoying and commenting.

One prominent person who was clearly watching was U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez . The Congressperson took to Twitter to congratulate Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team for their World Cup win.

"ASÍ SE HACE!" she wrote, writing the Spanish phrase for "That's how it's done." In a follow-up tweet she congratulated France and star striker Kylian Mbappe and congratulated Argentina for bringing the World Cup back to Latin America for the first time since 2002.

Ocasio-Cortez's tweets are going viral with his first one getting over 48,000 likes and 6,000 retweets.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup certainly attracted a ton of attention - and not always for good reasons. But for those who were able to stomach the litany of controversies, it was still one for the history books.

We had World Cup regulars get stunned by teams that rarely ever make it, the first-ever African nation making it to the semifinals, the United States making the Round of 16, comebacks, meltdowns and everything in between.

But at the end, we got two of the best teams in the world go at it and give us a Final for the ages.

And the next World Cup will be in the United States.