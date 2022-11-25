Look: Alexi Lalas' Impassioned Speech Before USA-England Going Viral

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 11: Alexi Lalas, soccer studio analyst and U.S. Men's National Team defender during the 1994 FIFA World Cup, speaks onstage during the '2013 FIFA World Cup on ESPN' panel discussion at the ESPN portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour at the Langham Hotel on January 11, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Whether you like Alexi Lalas or loathe him (and judging by social media, the majority of people are in the latter category), there's no denying that he has unmatched passion when it comes to the United States men's national team. He showed that again today.

Ahead of today's USA-England game in the World Cup, Lalas gave an impassioned speech about the USMNT's strategy. He said that he doesn't want to see the USMNT play conservatively against England and try to save their strength for next week's decisive game against Iran - he wants them to go for the win.

In an impassioned speech, Lalas declared that the USMNT should go down swinging and try to establish themselves as a team that isn't afraid of anyone and is capable of being the best in the world.

"You go for it my friend. This is a moment of opportunity... in America we are used to being the biggest, the baddest and the best at everything, even sports... when it comes to our men's national team they aren't (the best). Tonight is an opportunity to make us believe that we CAN be. The opponent does matter. It does matter that it's England. We get to shed that insecurity that we have - that inferiority complex that we have. We have to stop apologizing for what we are or what we aren't. We plant that flag against that country where they have so much history... We be bold, we be brave. We don't wait for Iran - there is no honor in that! And if you're gonna go down, you go down swinging tonight! You grab a hold of that opportunity and you make us proud! That is the American Way! That is the American Team that I want to see tonight!"

FOX host Rob Stone didn't seem prepared for such an impassioned speech and rather nonchalantly said "Alright, let's take you to kickoff."

But the video is still going viral with over 65,000 views in just half an hour.

Even so, it would take one of the biggest upsets in USMNT history for them to knock off England, who rank among the World Cup favorites.

The game is being played on FOX.