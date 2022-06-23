Look: All-Time NFL Quarterback Tier List Ranking Goes Viral

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

A new all-time quarterback list has been seen by a lot of people on social media.

The list has Tom Brady in his own tier as the greatest to ever do it, followed by Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers in Tier 2.

Tier 3 is where it gets a little more interesting as it features John Elway, Otto Graham, Dan Marino, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, and Steve Young.

Tier 4 has Bart Starr, Troy Aikman, Ben Roethlisberger, Roger Staubach, Frank Tarkenton, Eli Manning, and Russell Wilson.

Fans will definitely be upset with Manning being up there considering his numbers, but it's likely due to how great he was in both of the Giants' Super Bowl runs in 2008 and 2012.

There are two more tier lists shown in the graphic. Patrick Mahomes is currently in Tier 5 but that's not going to stay that way for long.

By the time his career is over, he'll likely be up to at least Tier 3, if not Tier 2.

Here's a look at the full rankings: