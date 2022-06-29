Look: Allie Ayers' Unique Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Nearly two months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world.

As the latest issue continues to circulate, fans are remembering some of the most iconic shoots from years past. One of those came in 2018 when one SI Swimsuit model showed off some interesting swimsuits.

Allie Ayers made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in style in 2018. She was asked to slip into a few very unique swimsuits and it became an iconic moment.

Here's a look behind the scenes.

Here's more about Ayers from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Allie Ayers Lindsey is an entrepreneur and model from Snyder, Okla. She began modeling as a teenager and at age 24 was featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as a finalist in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swim Search. Using that momentum, she launched Bissy Swim, a made-to-order swimwear brand founded with a focus on sustainability and diversity, issues that have plagued the fashion industry. Her newest venture, The Model Coaches, has an even more personal slant. Through this mentoring platform, Allie encourages other models to take control of and better navigate their careers while helping build confidence and self-love.

You can find photos from her shoots in 2018 and 2021 here.