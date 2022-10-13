Look: Alternate Angle Emerges From Viral Russell Westbrook Video

Russell Westbrook's 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers is already off to a rocky start.

Westbrook was playing in one of the Lakers' final preseason games on Wednesday night when he refused to join a team huddle. The huddle was called by Patrick Beverley, who Westbrook hasn't exactly been friendly with over the years.

Both parties have said to be over their differences but it didn't look like it based on this replay:

Westbrook was talking to the bench and then had to be calmed down by fellow teammate Anthony Davis.

He was potentially just upset with the foul call and needed a few seconds to relax but this is still being used as evidence that this could be a tough season for Westbrook in L.A.

The Lakers will be hoping that it's a good season for Westbrook, especially since he's making $47 million on his player option.