Look: Alvin Kamara’s Mugshot Has Been Released

Days after being booked into Las Vegas county jail on battery charges, Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s mugshot has surfaced thanks to TMZ Sports.

#EXCLUSIVE: TMZ Sports has obtained the mugshot of Alvin Kamara, who was arrested after the Pro Bowl https://t.co/xWN5ZXiU32 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 8, 2022

Kamara was taken into custody Sunday, the same day as the Pro Bowl, after allegedly beating up a man in a Las Vegas hotel following a nightclub visit. The man reportedly suffered pretty serious injuries, including a broken orbital. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

By most accounts, the five-time Pro Bowler is said to have punched the man eight times, along with a group of four other people. Details as to what provoked Kamara to act that way still aren’t known.

Here is the police report on Alvin Kamara’s arrest. It goes on to say that video matches this account. pic.twitter.com/DD8EsHaush — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 7, 2022

The incident occurred early Saturday morning. But Alvin Kamara actually still appeared in Sunday’s Pro Bowl. He caught four balls for 23 yards and was arrested after the game.

It’s not a great look for one of the best running backs in the NFL. AK isn’t known to engage in situations like this, so it’ll be interesting to get more of the backstory as more details trickle out.