Look: Alvin Kamara’s Mugshot Has Been Released

A closeup of Alvin Kamara.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Days after being booked into Las Vegas county jail on battery charges, Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s mugshot has surfaced thanks to TMZ Sports.

Kamara was taken into custody Sunday, the same day as the Pro Bowl, after allegedly beating up a man in a Las Vegas hotel following a nightclub visit. The man reportedly suffered pretty serious injuries, including a broken orbital. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

By most accounts, the five-time Pro Bowler is said to have punched the man eight times, along with a group of four other people. Details as to what provoked Kamara to act that way still aren’t known.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning. But Alvin Kamara actually still appeared in Sunday’s Pro Bowl. He caught four balls for 23 yards and was arrested after the game.

It’s not a great look for one of the best running backs in the NFL. AK isn’t known to engage in situations like this, so it’ll be interesting to get more of the backstory as more details trickle out.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.