Look: Amanda Renner Reacts To Mito Pereira's Interview

Mito Pereira is leading the PGA Championship.

The 27-year-old Chilean golfer is at 9-under for the tournament, heading into the final round on Sunday.

Following Saturday's round, he spoke with CBS reporter Amanda Renner.

"It's pretty awesome to hear ... It didn't feel real," Pereira said regarding his PGA Championship lead.

Renner took to social media following the interview to react.

"Loved this interview with Mito. Honest, insightful and embracing this moment he has worked his whole life for," she said.

The final round of the PGA Championship is set to begin on Sunday morning.