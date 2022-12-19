Look: Amar'e Stoudemire Breaks Silence On His Troubling Arrest

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 01: Brooklyn Nets player development assistant, Amar'e Stoudemire looks on during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 01, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nets 121-111. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A troubling report emerged this weekend, revealing that former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after being accused of punching his own daughter.

A short while ago, Stoudemire took to Instagram with a statement on the allegations. He said that the charges "do not square with the facts" and believes that the facts will show that he did not assault his daughter.

"Over the past 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter. It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts... As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter's medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy," Stoudemire wrote.

Stoudemire has comments on the Instagram post turned off.

Amar'e Stoudemire, who played in the NBA for 15 years, won Rookie of the Year and made six All-Star Games, was arrested on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County.

He faces a misdemeanor battery charge and has since been released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued.

We will share any new updates on the ongoing case.