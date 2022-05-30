Look: Amy Earnhardt Reacts To Attending The Indy 500

DOVER, DE - OCTOBER 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy, stand on the grid during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Amy Earnhardt was loving her experience at the Indy 500 over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted a picture with her husband saying she's already planning for next year.

"Indy didn’t disappoint," she captioned the photo. "The energy, patriotism and experience was unparalleled. Annnnd I got to squeeze my friend Danica Patrick."

"Already thinking about my outfit for the snake pit next year," she concluded. "#neckybecky #thegreatestspectacleinracing #indy500 #highrockmoments."

Dale Jr. was already looking forward to the event with former NASCAR teammate Jimmie Johnson participating, nerves and all.

Earnhardt posted another couples photo saying, "Indy 500 day and it’s just as fun as I’ve heard!"

Marcus Ericsson ending up taking the checkered flag with a controversial move at the end.

But the Swedish-born driver was able to prevail in the mad dash to take the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.