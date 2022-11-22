Look: Amy Schneider's Bar Trivia Admission Is Going Viral

Last year, Amy Schneider began one of the most historic runs in Jeopardy history.

She won 40 consecutive games spanning from November 2021 to January 2022. It was the second-longest winning streak behind only Jeopardy legend Ken Jennings, who ironically was hosting during her run.

While she's in the elite of trivia, she doesn't always win. That was evidenced by what she tweeted earlier this week.

She and a few friends went out to a bar for trivia night, but it didn't go as well as her run on the famous game show. Schneider and company came in third.

"Tonight I went out to bar trivia for the first time since my first Jeopardy appearance! My team came in third," she said.

Imagine beating of the icons of Jeopardy in a game of trivia while enjoying a pint or two in the process.