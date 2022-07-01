Look: An NFL Team Is Courting Kevin Durant

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 24: NBA player Kevin Durant attends the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Unlike fellow NBA stars LeBron James and Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant doesn't have noteworthy experience playing football. But that isn't stopping one team from trying to bring him into the fold.

On Friday, the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to have a little fun with the idea of Durant joining their team. They posted a photoshopped image of the Brooklyn Nets star wearing a Jaguars shirt with the caption "Our next chapter..." in reference to his infamous Players Tribune article announcing his move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

The post was obviously meant as a joke. But judging by the reaction, fans are taking it in stride.

Their post has over 600 likes and hundreds of retweets in just a few minutes since being posted. Some of the comments are pretty funny too:

"I think I'm a Jaguars fan now. Ahhahahs," one user wrote.

"My prayers have been answered," wrote another.

"Finally got the wide out we needed!!" a third fan replied.

There's no denying that Kevin Durant is one of the best athletes in the United States. But not every great athlete can be a great NFL player.

Even basketball stars who turned to the NFL like Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham had at least some training in football before reaching NFL stardom.

Would Kevin Durant be able to find any success if he joined the NFL?