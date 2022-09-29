Look: An NFL Team Officially Signed A Dog On Thursday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 5: A general view of Lincoln Financial field prior to the game between the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles on October 5, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

Move over Air Bud.

On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles signed a dog to their team. No, seriously.

The Eagles announced the team signed "Reggie the Dog" as part of its Autism Foundation. While Reggie won't be suiting up on game day, the furry friend is still making plenty of headlines this afternoon.

"ROSTER MOVE: Eagles have signed Reggie the Dog Welcome to the family, Reggie!" the Eagles said in a tweet.

"Our fluffiest Eagles Autism Foundation supporter ever Welcome to the team, Reggie!" the Eagles Austim Foundation Twitter account said as well.

The Eagles Autism Foundation shared its mission statement:

On the field we're united by one objective; victory. Off the field, we are drawn together by an even larger goal: taking action for autism. Through research, advocacy, empathy and unity our biggest strength is bringing people together, so we're inviting the world to join us. And together, we will make an impact that echoes around the globe.

Congratulations to Reggie on the promotion!