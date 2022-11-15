Look: Analyst Names Most "Hostile" Fanbase In College Football

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: LSU Tigers fans cheer with mascot Mike the Tiger during the first half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between LSU and Central Florida at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

They don't call it Death Valley for nothing.

On Tuesday, the "Big Game Boomer" podcast shared its tier list of the most hostile fanbases in college football and the LSU Tigers were at the top.

The pod's reasoning: "LSU does not have a true rival, so their fans just hate everything."

BGB has the Tigers as the clear No. 1 but has 20 teams in the "very hostile" category. Including: Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Texas and Oregon. As well as some smaller schools like East Carolina and USF.

Modern powers such as Clemson and Oklahoma find themselves in the "somewhat hostile" tier, while programs like Texas A&M, BYU, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin are all tagged with the "friendly" label.

One user commented that that they were in Ann Arbor this past weekend and it was "by far the nicest visiting fan experience" they've encountered. To which the analyst replied, "You’re a Nebraska fan, they don’t see you as a threat right now."