Look: Analyst Names Top 10 College Football Programs Of Past Decade

College football analyst Brad Crawford of 247Sports has compiled a list of the "Top-10 Best Programs of the Decade."

Here's the full list:

Alabama Crimson Tide Ohio State Buckeyes Clemson Tigers Georgia Bulldogs Oklahoma Sooners LSU Tigers Notre Dame Fighting Irish Florida State Seminoles Oregon Ducks Oklahoma State Cowboys

Of these 10 teams, Oklahoma State is the only program that hasn't reached a College Football Playoff in the CFP era. After that, Florida State and Oregon are the furthest removed from CFP contention, both earning berths for only the inaugural playoff in 2015.

Alabama has made it to the playoff every year expect 2020. Of those seven CFP appearances, the Crimson Tide have claimed a National Championship on three occasions.

Clemson has six CFP appearances followed by Ohio State and Oklahoma with four apiece. The Sooners haven't made it out of the semifinal round, though. Georgia and Notre Dame have two apiece. LSU has one, but its historically dominant 2019 season carries some extra weight.

What do you think of this list?