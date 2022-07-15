Look: Analyst Names Top 5 Most Overrated NFL Players

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

During Friday's episode of Get Up on ESPN, NFL analyst Chris Canty named his top-five "most overrated" players in the league.

Here's the full list (in no particular order):

Dak Prescott

Christian McCaffrey

Saquon Barkley

Khalil Mack

Derwin James Jr.

Dak Prescott burst onto the NFL scene with an Offensive Rookie of the Year performance that captured the attention of fans around the league in 2016. Since then though, the former fourth-round pick has struggled with consistency issues. Sometimes he can look like one of the elite quarterbacks in the league — other times not so much.

Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley are both running backs who've encountered similar issues in their young NFL careers. Both have superstar potential, but both have been overwhelmingly hampered by injury issues.

Khalil Mack is a three-time All-Pro, former Defensive Player of the Year. But at 31 years old, the star pass rusher isn't quite what he used to be.

Derwin James Jr. is widely considered one of the top young safeties in the league. A season-ending injury in Year 2 slowed him down a bit after an All-Pro rookie season, but he still came back with a Pro-Bowl year in 2021.

What do you think of this list?