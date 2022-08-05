Look: Analyst Names Top 5 Quarterbacks In SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - DECEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide waits for the snap during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 52-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The SEC has produced some incredible quarterback talents over the past few years and the best one might wind up taking his team to the conference title game - or even the College Football Playoff.

So who are the best SEC quarterbacks heading into 2022? According to SEC Network analyst Matt Stinchcomb, there are a lot of good ones.

In a recent segment for the SEC Network, Stinchcomb ranked his top five SEC quarterbacks heading into 2022. Taking the top two spots are Alabama's Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Georgia's reigning national title game MVP Stetson Bennett.

From there, Stinchcomb's list gets a little more controversial. He gives the third spot to Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, followed by Kentucky's Will Levis. Arkansas starter KJ Jefferson gets the fifth spot on his list.

As with any ranking of quarterbacks, there was some contention in the comments:

"So the QB with nearly 5000 passing yards last season that’s returning for his 3rd year in the system from @HailStateFB and was 2nd behind the @HeismanTrophy winner in passing yards in the SEC doesn’t make the top 5… you are bad at your job lol," one fan replied.

"It's a joke not having Will Rogers," wrote another.

"So, the best QB is based on how many TEAM wins they had a year ago? Got it," a third fan said.

Who do you think are the top quarterbacks in the SEC?