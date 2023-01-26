Look: Anastasia Ashley's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

Nearly a decade ago, United States star surfer Anastasia Ashley posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She joined a growing list of star athletes to suit up for the shoot back in 2014. An accomplished surfer, she added modeling to her list of achievements - and shined in the process.

The 35-year-old surfer, a California native, posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in Guana Island. Ashley was shot by Adam Franzino.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a look at the shoot.

Ashley joined the likes of Alex Morgan, Danica Patrick, Serena Williams and Sue Bird as athletes who have posed for the issue.

Adam Franzino/SI.

The 2023 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out later this spring. There will likely be plenty of new athletes who joined the growing list of first-time models for the SI Swimsuit shoot.

Full video from Ashley's shoot can be seen here.